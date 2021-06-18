Schnell to represent Tucson and UArizona in Tokyo

TUCSON, Arizona — "It's funny because I'm really bad at using chopsticks," said Delaney Schnell, when asked about her spending time in Japan for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Schnell may not be able to use chopsticks, but she can perfectly synchronize a dive.

After beginning her athletic career in gymnastics, the Tucson High School graduate switched to diving at age 10. She became a two-time junior national champion, and after being heavily recruited by colleges, chose the University of Arizona.

"I felt like my way of giving back to the community and all the things they've done for me is by coming to college, here," said Schnell. "Not only that, the facilities are incredible. We have one of the best platforms in the country. Our pool just got remodeled."

Last weekend, Schnell and partner Jessica Parratto qualified for Tokyo at the U.S. Olympic trials by winning the 10 meter synchronized dive. And, Schnell won the ten meter individual platform dive, and she will compete in that as well.

"I'm excited because it means a lot. I've represented my country since I was 12 years old and I can finally do it at the top level. I'd love to bring home a medal. I think it'd be super rewarding."