Santa Rita HS cancels football season due to lack of players

Santa Rita High School
Chris Miracle
Santa Rita High School
Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 29, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Rita High School has canceled the rest of its football season due to a lack of players, Tucson Unified School District told KGUN 9 Thursday.

The team was 0-5, with its last three games given up as forfeits.

Santa Rita failed to score in the two games in which it did take the field, in a 40-0 loss to Globe and a 35-0 loss to Heritage Academy.

Santa Rita had a game scheduled against Tanque Verde Friday.

The school is located at 3951 S. Pantano Road.

