San Diego resident cheering on Wildcats in NCAA Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nancy Harris was raised in Pennsylvania before her parents decided to move to San Diego. That's when they told her she had to pick a college to attend that was close enough to San Diego but not in the city. Harris says, "I saw the campus, even though it was very hot, I fell in love with U of A and said, "I want to go here."

So that's what she did, eventually graduating with a degree in education in 1975. Since then, she's kept her wildcat pride on full display. She says, "I just love the U of A. I love the campus, the culture, the landscape. There's so much to love."

While Harris currently resides in San Diego, she says she has thought about moving back many times. Until she makes the move when the time is right, she says she will continue to visit every year. "I usually go in February, so I can watch the wildcats at McKale," says Harris.

She adds, "when I go back to the U of A, I always try to get something for my collection." Her collection includes old newspapers and magazines, mugs, banners, jewelry, and much more.

Year after year, Harris says her love for the wildcats grows. "I of course follow our fantastic Wildcats and all the sports." She says she is ready to cheer on her favorite team during their NCAA tournament games and hopes they win the national championship.

