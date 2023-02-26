Watch Now
Salpointe wins sixth straight girls soccer title with 2-1 win over Walden Grove

Posted at 11:02 PM, Feb 25, 2023
TUCSON, Arizona — Rylen Bourguet's second half go-ahead goal helped Salpointe defeat Walden Grove, 2-1, at Gridley Stadium for the Class 4A Arizona state girls soccer title.

Walden Grove opened the scoring when freshman Viivan Villarreal stole the ball and then found Madison Landman to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead. Cristina Conlon got the equalizer for Salpointe.

With under two minutes to go, Villarreal had a chance to tie the game for Walden Grove but her direct kick hit the crossbar.

The win for Salpointe is the Lancers sixth consecutive state title under head coach Kelly Pierce.

"Coming in with nine freshman is unheard of," said Bourguet. "Every single person stepped up.

