Salpointe wins 5th straight softball title with 2-0 win over Greenway

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe defeated Greenway, 2-0, at Hillenbrand Stadium, for the Class 4A state title, it's fifth consecutive championship.

Lancers pitcher Gianna Mares, who is headed to play at BYU, allowed two hits in the complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Salpointe (35-1) joins Mesa Red Mountain with the longest championship winning streak in Arizona high school softball history. Red Mountain won five straight titles from 2010-14.

The game was supposed to be the second of a doubleheader, but the Class 3A game between Sabino and Empire was postponed until Wednesday after a small storm hit Hillenbrand Stadium and made the infield unplayable.

