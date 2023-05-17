Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Salpointe wins 5th straight softball title with 2-0 win over Greenway

The Lancers celebrate at Hillenbrand Stadium
Posted at 10:47 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 01:47:02-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe defeated Greenway, 2-0, at Hillenbrand Stadium, for the Class 4A state title, it's fifth consecutive championship.

Lancers pitcher Gianna Mares, who is headed to play at BYU, allowed two hits in the complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts and four walks.

Salpointe (35-1) joins Mesa Red Mountain with the longest championship winning streak in Arizona high school softball history. Red Mountain won five straight titles from 2010-14.

The game was supposed to be the second of a doubleheader, but the Class 3A game between Sabino and Empire was postponed until Wednesday after a small storm hit Hillenbrand Stadium and made the infield unplayable.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win great prizes in our Fun Family Finds Summer Sweepstakes!