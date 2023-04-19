Salpointe success story: 4X State Champion Taliyah Henderson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “It doesn’t matter where you start—it’s how you finish.”

That’s the mindset of one 16-year-old 4X state champion. That 16-year-old is Salpointe sophomore Taliyah Henderson.

“That’s the mentality I have to have for both track and basketball,” says Henderson.

A multi-sport standout scoring 34 points to help Girl’s Track win the 2022 State Championship title, as well as playing an integral role in bringing home Salpointe’s first championship title in Girl’s Basketball.

“Having to wake up at five o’clock in the morning, go through three workouts or going through the hard things—I just kind of keep that in mind.”

Growing up with parents who each played Division I sports in college, Henderson lived with two examples of what it took to succeed in pursuing higher-level athletics.

“I’ve always had a ball in my hand.”

Henderson finally began to see her full potential when making the Girl’s Basketball ‘A-Team,’ consisting of the top-performing players in sixth grade.

“We went to this one tournament that I think... Changed my life for basketball, and maybe I can do this like the people on TV,” said Henderson.

Aside from her parents, Henderson grew up with legendary role models like Kobe Bryant.

Mark J. Terrill/AP FILE - Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) points to a player behind him after making a basket in the closing seconds against the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the NBA basketball finals, in Los Angeles, June 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

“I listen to his interviews, so I can, in a sense, pick his brain—even though he’s not here—just to understand his mentality.”

She says the same goes for some of the current greats like Candace Parker, Diamond Miller, Angel Reese, and Caitlin Clark.

“Just picking their brains, listening to interviews, listening to what they do, what they practice, and saying like, ‘hey, I can be there too,’ and that’s kind of just my motivation with all of this.”

While Henderson continues to dominate Salpointe athletics, her future goals remind her why she is working so hard now.

Breanna Isbell Taliyah Henderson interview with Breanna Isbell

“I want to go to a power five college. I want to win a national championship. I want to go play for either country's team, USA or Canada. Those are my goals.”