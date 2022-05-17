Salpointe Softball, CDO Baseball win state titles

TUCSON, Arizona — It was a two-school, two-sport doubleheader as Salpointe softball defeated CDO for the Class 4A Title, while CDO returned the favor in the baseball state championship game.

In the softball game which was played earlier at Hi Corbett Field, the Dorados nearly erased an eight run deficit before the Lancers came away with a 10-7 victory. It is the fourth straight state title for the Lancers and their senior players.

"It feels amazing," said Salpointe shortstop Logan Cole, who is headed to play at the University of Arizona. "The first three were special and then we got this one against CDO."

In the nightcap, which was the baseball game played at Hi Corbett Field, the Dorados erased a three run deficit to win 7-6. Austin Madsen hit a home run for CDO to tie the game at 3-3. CDO lead 7-3 going into the seventh inning. The Lancers scored three in that seventh inning but were unable to tie the game.

It's the ninth state title for CDO baseball.