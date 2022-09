Salpointe, Sahuaro, and Marana are among the winners on Football Friday Night

Posted at 11:08 PM, Sep 23, 2022

TUCSON — Scores from around southern Arizona: Agua Fria 22, Flowing Wells 14

Benson 52, Palo Verde 20

Bisbee 44, NFL Yet 8

Buena 51, Cholla 7

Catalina Foothills 29, Mica Mountain 26

Desert Edge 50, Ironwood Ridge 0

Douglas 25, Rio Rico

Empire 6, Deer Valley 0

Marana 40, CDO 7

Morenci 56, Tombstone

Red Mountain 42, Mountain View 7

Rincon/University 14, Sahuarita

Sabino 68, Safford

Salpointe 37, Cienega 13

Tanque Verde Prep 60, North Pointe Prep 0

Walden Grove 34, Pueblo 6

