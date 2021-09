Salpointe rolls over CDO, 55-0, plus other scores and highlights

Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 03, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football Scores and Highlights in Southern Arizona Salpointe 55, CDO 0

Cholla 55, Rincon 22

Maricopa 28, Tucson 20

Sabino 41, Catalina Foothills 7

Ironwood Ridge 48, Ironwood 0

Wilcox 17, Tanque Verde 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 27, Walden Grove 15

Marana 13, Mountain View 12

Coronado 52, Catalina 6

Buena 41 Goldwater 0

Empire 14, Sahuarita 6

Chandler Prep 35, Tombstone 0



