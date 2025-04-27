Watch Now
Salpointe grad Lathan Ransom selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft

Lathan Ransom
Gregory Payan/AP
Ohio State's Lathan Ransom (8) in action against Marshall during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Lathan Ransom
Posted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KGUN) — Lathan Ransom, a graduate of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, has been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers chose Ransom with the 122nd overall pick during the fourth round of the draft, held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

He joins Wildcat Tetaroia McMillan in Carolina.

Ransom's football journey began in Tucson, where he excelled as a defensive back and wide receiver for the Salpointe Catholic Lancers.

As a senior, he led the team to a 10-1 record and was recognized as one of the top players in Arizona, earning a spot in the 2020 All-American Bowl.

At Ohio State University, Ransom developed into a standout safety over five seasons, becoming a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back.

Ransom joins Bijon Robinson to the list of Tucson-area athletes making their mark in the NFL.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates on Ransom's transition to the NFL and his impact with the Panthers.

