Salpointe football advances to 5A semifinals as last Tucson area team standing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Salpointe Catholic is on to the state semifinals in Class 5A after a thrilling 45-42 win over Notre Dame Prep on Friday night.

Quarterback Treyson Bourguet connected with wide receiver Dylan Dreis on two long touchdown passes before halftime, while running back Anthony Wilhite added an 81-yard touchdown run late in the game.

The No. 2 seed Lancers will host No. 3 Desert Edge on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., with a trip to the 5A championship game on the line.

The three other Tucson area teams in playoff quarterfinals played on the road against Phoenix area teams, and all came up short.

Here are the results from Friday's quarterfinal action:

Class 5A

No. 1 Horizon 45, No. 9 Cienega 21

No. 2 Salpointe 45, No. 7 Notre Dame Prep 42

No. 3 Desert Edge 31, No. 6 Desert View 13

Class 4A

No. 4 Glendale 38, No. 12 Canyon del Oro 27

