TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe girls basketball defeated Sahuaro, 51-46, Wednesday night in the Class 4A semifinals.

Both teams came into the game with only one loss, which was to each other. By winning the decisive game on its home court, Salpointe, the number two seed, will play top seed Seton Catholic in the finals on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Flowing Wells beat Gilbert, 51-41, to advance to the Class 5A finals.