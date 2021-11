TUCSON, Arizona — High school football first round playoff scores

Class 5A:

No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 63, No. 15 Phoenix Sunnyslope 24

No. 4 Desert Mountain 17, No. 13 Ironwood Ridge 7

No. 6 Desert View 26, No. 11 Millennium 13

No. 9 Cienega 47, No. 8 Verrado 36

Class 4A:

No. 12 CDO 35, No. 5 Lake Havasu 21