TUCSON, Arizona — Leo Guiterrez scored a hat trick as Salpointe boys soccer defeated Mica Mountain, 4-1, to win the Class 4A state title. It's the Lancers fourth straight state title and fifth in six years.

Earlier in the day, the Walden Grove girls soccer beat the Salpointe girls, 3-1, to avenge a loss in last year's Class 4A state title game.

Both games were played at the neutral site of Marana High School.