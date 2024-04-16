Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Salpointe beach volleyball trying for fourth straight state title

Megan Muehlbach practices for Salpointe beach volleyball
Posted at 6:42 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 21:42:49-04

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe beach volleyball, which has won approximately 300 consecutive AIA matches in a row, will be trying for its fourth straight Division II title when the playoffs begin on Tuesday.

The Lancers are led by head coach Heather Moore-Martin, and senior Meghan Meuhlbach, who's father, Matt Meuhlbach, graduated as the winningest player in Arizona men's basketball playoff history.

"It's been an amazing three years, and to end my high school career with a win would be the best feeling.

The Lancers open up the playoffs against Trivium Prep on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Coyotes on Scripps Sports

Arizona Coyotes on Scripps Sports
Find the stories in your neighborhood