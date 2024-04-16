Salpointe beach volleyball trying for fourth straight state title

TUCSON, Arizona — Salpointe beach volleyball, which has won approximately 300 consecutive AIA matches in a row, will be trying for its fourth straight Division II title when the playoffs begin on Tuesday.

The Lancers are led by head coach Heather Moore-Martin, and senior Meghan Meuhlbach, who's father, Matt Meuhlbach, graduated as the winningest player in Arizona men's basketball playoff history.

"It's been an amazing three years, and to end my high school career with a win would be the best feeling.

The Lancers open up the playoffs against Trivium Prep on Tuesday.