Sahuarita wins 4A Gila, Mountain View upsets Ironwood Ridge, Bisbee wins, & more

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from around southern Arizona 11/8/24 Class 6A:

Salpointe 45, Brophy 30 Class 5A:

Buena 32, Cienega 15

Tucson 62, Nogales 0 Class 4A:

Empire 43, Rincon 20

Mica Mountain 47, Catalina Foothills 6

Rio Rico 28, Cholla 14

Sahuarita 42, Douglas 21

Sahuaro 48, Pueblo 17

Walden Grove 37, Canyon del Oro 21 Class 3A: (Playoffs - first round)

Pusch Ridge Christian 43, Blue Ridge 0 Class 2A: (Playoffs - first round)

Bisbee 33, Camp Verde 20

Desert View 29, Sunnyside 28 (F/OT)

Scottsdale Prep Academy 27, Willcox 21 Class 1A: (Playoffs - semifinals)

Hayden 52, St. David 6

