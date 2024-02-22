Sahuarita softball coach attempts 600th win

TUCSON, Ariz. — The high school softball season is underway.

Wednesday was the first game of the 2024 season for both the Sahuarita Mustangs and Cienega Bobcats, and Mustang head coach Chis Fanning was looking to pick up his 600th win.

Fanning has some deep ties to Sahuarita as he is a 1986 graduate.

After playing baseball at New Mexico State, he came back home in 1992 to become the first softball coach in school history.

He’s coached alongside his brother Steve Fanning for the past 20 years.

The Mustangs got the early lead 2-0 and was able to hold that lead until the fourth inning.

From there the Bobcats got hot, taking the lead 4-2 and Cienega didn’t stop there.

They finished the game off on a great grab by third basemen Micaela Vanenzuela to defeat the Mustangs 10-5.

While coach Fanning did not get his 600th win Wednesday there is still a long season ahead.

The Mustang's next game is Monday against Nogales.

The Bobcat's next game is Tuesday against CDO.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

