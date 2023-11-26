Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Sabino wins 3A State Title

Sabino played Paradise Honors in the 3A State Title. Sabino went on to win 68-46. Mason Cade had 23 carries and five touchdowns.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 16:03:24-05

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sabino Sabercats beat the Paradise Honors Panthers in the 3A State Title game 68-46.

Cameron Hackworth broke the Southern Arizona record for passing yards.

"You can have high hopes and dreams and expectations but until you're holding up that gold ball trophy it's all hopes and dreams," Ryan McBrayer, Sabino Football coach said. "This is surreal moment, our guys are going to enjoy it for a long time."

——

Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo
Find the stories in your neighborhood