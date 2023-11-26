Sabino wins 3A State Title

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sabino Sabercats beat the Paradise Honors Panthers in the 3A State Title game 68-46.
Cameron Hackworth broke the Southern Arizona record for passing yards.
"You can have high hopes and dreams and expectations but until you're holding up that gold ball trophy it's all hopes and dreams," Ryan McBrayer, Sabino Football coach said. "This is surreal moment, our guys are going to enjoy it for a long time."
