Sabino, Tanque Verde, & Marana football all win

Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 23, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — Scores from southern Arizona high school football: Marana 70, Rincon 0

Tanque Verde 23, Santa Cruz Valley 6

Sabino 49, Safford 14

Buena 31, Flowing Wells 6

Salpointe 56, Mica Mountain 5

CDO 47, Pueblo 0

Catalina Foothills 29, Amphi 22

Union 37, Sahuaro 21

Desert View 20, Mountain View 14

Cienega 56, Nogales 0

Empire 50, Douglas 19

Ironwood Ridge 24, Sunnyside 7

Cesar Chavez 55, Tucson High 3

Sequoia Pathway 69, Santa Rita 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Thatcher 14

Casa Grande 49, Walden Grove 0

