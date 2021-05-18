Sabino, Salpointe win Class 3A and Class 4A State Titles

TUCSON, Arizona — It was softball championship Monday at Hillenbrand Stadium as Sabino and Salpointe each took home title trophies.

In the early game, Sabino defeated Payson, 4-,1 for the Class 3A Title behind 3 runs batted in from Yesenia Romero.

"Last game I struggled," said Romero. "So this game, I came through. and that’s all. I’m just proud. I’m proud."

"It’s awesome," said pitcher Riley Nelson. "Last year, we didn’t have a season. We came out this year and gave it our all. And, we showed everything we had out there."

Salpointe then hung to defeat Vista Grande, 5-4, for the Class 4 A Title. Winning pitcher Alyssa Aguilar also hit a home run.

"It's so exciting," said Aguilar. "The best way to end my senior year, for sure, with everything that has happened with COVID-19. So happy."

In Class 3A Baseball, Sabino defeated Odyssey Institute, 12-8.

