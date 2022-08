TUCSON, Arizona — Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth accounted for four touchdowns, two rushing and two passing, and the Sabercats defeated Coolidge, 42-20, to begin the season.

Sabino, ranked 3rd in Arizona Class 3A by MaxPreps, played on a night which saw Class 2A and Class 3A teams begin their seasons, while bigger schools will begin next week.

The Sabercats now have a bye week and then play at American Leadership Academy.