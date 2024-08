Sabino begins defense of its Class 3A state title with a shutout win



TUCSON, Arizona — High School Football scores from around southern Arizona: Benson 27, Shadow Mountain 14

Highland Prep 46, Catalina 6

Phoenix Christian 26, Tanque Verde 13

Sabino 40, Coolidge 0

Santa Cruz Valley 53, Chandler Prep 0

Willcox 18, Arizona Lutheran 16

