Roman Bravo-Young set to make Tucson, family proud at Paris Olympics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To say that Michael Bravo is a proud grandfather would be as big an understatement as saying Roman Bravo-Young is a pretty good wrestler.

“Well, I think he just has a natural feel for wrestling,” Bravo said.

A former wrestler himself, Michael Bravo introduced his grandson to the sport at age five, and he wasn't going to let Roman’s talent go to waste.

“I said, ‘Roman, no matter how hard we work, how much we do in the gym, it's never enough,’” Bravo said.

Roman would go on to wrestle at Sunnyside High School where he never lost a match, mostly under the tutelage of five-time state champion wrestling coach Richard Sanchez.

“He was like a sponge,” Sanchez said. “He took everything in.”

It was then on to perennial power Penn State where Bravo Young became a two-time NCAA champion, and a four-time NCAA All-American.

And now, to honor his late great-grandfather, Roman decided to qualify for the Olympics with team Mexico. The banners are proudly displayed outside Mr Bravo's home, showing how the hard work has paid off.

“There are days I just walk throughout my day and I just begin to cry, as I get so emotional,” Bravo said. “I would have never dreamt this in a million years.”

Bravo and Sanchez are on their way to Paris for the summer games. It's to see the young man and wrestler who they watched grow up.

“The guy never ceases to amaze me. I'm just shaking my head, going to the Olympics. My grandson's wrestling in the Olympics.,” Bravo said.

