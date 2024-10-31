Rob Gronkowski: Yankees fan who went viral played hockey at Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a less-than-exemplary play in what's known as the Fall Classic.

In the first inning of Game 4, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts attempted to catch a foul ball near the right field stands. Yankees fan Austin Capobianco, with Betts' glove in the air, reached in and grabbed it free.

Capobianco and his friend, John Peter, were called for fan interference and escorted from the Yankee Stadium. The moment went viral.

This morning, on FanDuel's 'Up & Adams Show' on YouTube, there was a revelation from former University of Arizona star and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

"That guy, right here, grabbing Mookie Betts' glove, was my friend in college. He was on the Arizona ice hockey team. The whole hockey team were absolute maniacs."

Capobianco's hockey card can be seen on eBay.

"It's unacceptable in the world of sports," said Gronkowski, referring to interfering with the play. "That's what fans do when they have an opportunity to do that."

However, Capobianco and Peter won't have that opportunity again. The Yankees put out a statement saying that the fans would not be permitted to attend Game 5.

Instead, the tickets were given to a cancer patient.

Capobianco is reportedly a season ticket holder. It is unknown if that will continue.