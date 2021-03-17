Roadrunners welcome back fans to the Tucson Arena

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Roadrunners welcomed back fans at the Tucson Arena for Tuesday night's game against Ontario.

"We can't wait to have you back in the building," defenseman Cam Dineen said in a video on the team's twitter account. "We can't wait to hear how loud you are."

Maximum attendance was 650, or 10% seating capacity at the arena. Fans were socially distant, with markers on what seats were available. Concession stands were open.

As it turns out, the Roadurnners lost to Ontatrio, 5-1. Tucson's record drops to 6-6. The same two teams will play again Wednesday night in Tucson.