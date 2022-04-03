Roadrunners to sponsor mural at Boys and Girls Club

TUCSON, Arizona — We've seen creativity when it comes to designs on goalie masks. We might soon see some creativity on a shipping container by the Boys and Girls Club off Grant Road in central Tucson.

The Tucson Roadrunners are seeking talents artists to create a unique mural installation on that container located at 3155 E. Grant Road. The theme should include the Roadrunners, the Boys and Girls Club, hockey, and Tucson.

"The roadrunner is a great bird," said Roadrunners president Bob Hoffman. "We're excited to see the different ideas from those who turn in submissions. The energy that a roadrunner has and the speed is what we're looking for."

The mural is intended to tie in to the beautification process of the roller hockey rink. The winning submission will receive a $2,500 commission plus $500 more for supplies.

Submissions must made by Tuesday, April 12th. More information can be found at tucsonroadrunners.com.