Roadrunners to host Chicago before all-star break

TUCSON - Tucson hosts Chicago Friday and Saturday night before having five representatives at the AHL All-Star weekend in Utica, New York.

Forwards Dylan Strome and Nick Merkley, as well as Kyle Capobianco, will all play in Monday night's All-Star game. They'll be joined by head coach Mike Van Ryn, and honorary captain Craig Cunningham.

"I think it's good for the organization" said Van Ryn. "It's been a group effort, here. Especially on my part. I'm just going because I'm the beneficiary of having a good team."

Van Ryn is attending because the Roadrunners are in first place in the Pacific Division. Merkley and Strome have combined for 35 goals even though each has only played in 28 of the team's games.