Roadrunners to begin to welcome back fans

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Roadrunners will welcome fans back to Tucson Arena beginning with the team’s next home stand that will start on Tuesday, March 16 against Ontario at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement was made on The CW Tucson just prior to tonight’s face-off against Texas at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners, the owned and operated AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, received approval from the Pima County Health Department to begin by hosting 650 fans-per-game, 10% of the Tucson Arena’s capacity for hockey.

“The Roadrunners are proud to be the first pro sports organization in Tucson to invite spectators back to live events,” Roadrunners President Bob Hoffman said in a statement. “Our entire focus for the last several months has been developing and implementing an approved plan to return fans safely to our games. We thank Pima County, the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo, Visit Tucson and Tucson Arena for their support and assistance throughout this process.”

Safety measures include social distanced seating, specific entry and entrances based on section and strictly follows all health and safety guidelines currently in place.