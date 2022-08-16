Roadrunners name Steve Potvin as new head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Roadrunners have hired Steve Potvin as their new coach.

He replaces Jay Varady, who was hired as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings.

The Roadrunners will introduce Varady at a 1:30 p.m. press conference Thursday, Aug. 18.

The Roadunners are an affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes. Potvin, 47, is entering his sixth season with the organization.

“Steve is a very good coach who has great familiarity with our players in Tucson,” said Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong, in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job developing our prospects the past six seasons and we are thrilled to name him as our head coach with the Roadrunners."

Other members of management echoed the sentiment.

"Steve proved two seasons ago that he could lead the Roadrunners behind the bench,” said Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson, in a statment. “He continues to make strides as a head coach and provides internal continuity for our organization. He is absolutely the right candidate at the right time to lead the Tucson Roadrunners now and into the future.”

Potvin is excited for the opportunity.

“I am beyond appreciative for the opportunity to once again lead the Roadrunners,” said Potvin, in a statement. “Our staff is looking forward to every challenge with the determination to grow, develop and win.”

Potvin, who hails from Montreal, lives with his wife, Nada, and children Max, Nash and Eliana.