Roadrunners kick off the season with the annual 'Fan Fest'

TUCSON, Ariz. — After months of uncertainty whether the Tucson Roadrunners would still be a Tucson team, fans gathered Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center, excited knowing their team was staying put.

Young fans, like 6-year-old, Lyanna Martinez, were able to glide across the ice where their favorite players do.

Defenseman, Lleyton Moore, and forward, Will Gavin, were out meeting the fans that rallied to keep the team in Tucson.

“Talking to a Will Gavin and a Lleyton Moore, they're going to remember that forever," Roadrunners President, Bob Hoffman said.

“When they come support us, we’re always going to give back to them," Moore said. "So, when we have these fan fests, we have the skate of the rink in December, we always like to come out and support them as they support us.”

Fans we’re able to get merch signed, take pictures and win raffles, all to celebrate the fans and the start to the Roadrunners season.

“To now be able to see them again and thank them for all their efforts and really be able to say, ‘Hey we’re dropping the puck here in Tucson, 36 home games,'" Hoffman said. "It’s great to have those fans and all the efforts that were done, the voice that were heard will never be forgotten.”

The Roadrunners home opener is October 19 when they take on the Texas Stars.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

