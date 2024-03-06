Roadrunners goalie Matt Villalta making franchise history

TUCSON, Ariz. — After beating the Silver Knights last week, Matt Villalta earned his 23rd win of the season.

"It's obviously pretty cool," Roadrunners goalie, Matt Villalta said. "It's always fun when you win a lot of hockey games, and it just so happens that it's one for the record books."

Villalta now owns the most wins in a single season for a Roadrunners goalie, breaking Hunter Miska's record during the team's 2017-2018 division champion season.

"Looking back at it you can't do that without all the boys," Villalta said. "It's a team game."

Villalta is also just eight games away from breaking the franchise mark for most games played by a goalie.

Despite a record-breaking season and making his NHL debut, Villalta has other things on his mind.

"I don't really think about that stuff a whole lot," Villalta said. "I'm just going to take it one day at a time, stay in the present and the expectation is to win."

The Roadrunners have about two months left in the regular season and are in third place in the Pacific Division.

The hope is home ice advantage come playoff time.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

