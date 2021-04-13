Roadrunners forward Carcone wins Player of the Week

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone has been named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week.

Carcone scored six goals in two games for Tucson last week as the Roadrunners totaled ten goals on the weekend.

Carcone had just one goal in his previous 17 games. However, he scored four times on Friday night and took 11 of Tucson’s 52 shots on goal – the most in a game by any AHL team this season. He also also set the all-time Roadrunners records in goals (four) and shots in a single game.

The Ontario native is now tied for the team lead in goals (10) and has totaled 12 points in 23 games for Tucson this season.

Carcone becomes the second Roadrunner to win Player of the Week this season after Michael Bunting won for the week of February 8-14.

