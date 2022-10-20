Roadrunners captain Adam Cracknell to play in 1,001st professional game

TUCSON, Arizona — Tucson Roadrunners forward Adam Cracknell remembers his first-ever professional game.

"It was in Omaha, Nebraska," said Cracknell.

His 100th game?

"My one hundredth NHL game was versus Vancouver. I have a picture which is why I remember.

His 500th game?

"My five hundredth AHL game was with San Diego versus San Jose. I scored the game-winner in a shootout."

Another memorable experience would soon follow. Due to the Covid-shortened NHL season, the league opted out of sending players to the Beijing Winter Olympics. Instead, the top players with AHL-only contracts participated, and Cracknell, a Saskatchewan native, was able to represent Team Canada.

"Olympics was never on my radar, as I was never the best Canadian hockey player. But, when the opportunity came and I got the call, it was surreal.

The Olympics were an unexpected experience for the well-traveled Cracknell. In seventeen seasons, he's played on seven different NHL teams, as well as numerous minor leagues. His experience was one reason why Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin named him team captain for this season.

"He's seen every aspect of the game," said Potvin. "He's ready for every situation. And, honestly, when things go awry a little bit, I think he's a guy who can bring calm to the room."

This past Saturday, Cracknell played in his 1,000th game as a professional, including all leagues. His father, Peter, read his name from the lineup card in the Henderson locker room before the game.

"I surround myself with really good people," said Cracknell. "It's really motivated me to keep going when your season isn't going the right way."

Cracknell begins his first season with the Roadruners. He'll play game number 1,001 in Saturday's home opener against Bakersfield, one of his former teams.