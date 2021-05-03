Watch
Roadrunners break franchise record for goals in a game

Josh Wilkins celebrates a goal in a 9-2 win over San Diego
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 20:44:32-04

SAN DIEGO, California — Goal scoring has been somewhat hard to come by for the last place Roadrunners, but on Saturday night, Tucson set a franchise record for goals in a game with a 9-2 win at San Diego.

Jan Jenik and Josh Wilkins each had two goals in an effort that saw seven different Roadrunner goal scorers. Tucson went 3-4 on the power play. The seven goal margin is also a franchise record.

With the win, Tucson retains the I-8 Border Cup in its annual series battle with San Diego.

