Roadrunner, Coyote alumni battle UA on Hockey Day in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Roadrunners hosted its annual Hockey Day in Southern Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 24, a play off of Hockey Night in Canada.

Arizona Coyotes and Tucson Roadrunners alumni gathered here in Tucson to suit up and play against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

"We're just going to be having fun and it's a good thing for the alumni," Former Arizona Coyote, Jason Demers said. "We get to play against the kids, hopefully getting them smiling a little bit and teach them a thing or two.”

For some of these alumni, playing in a hockey game isn't something they've done in a while.

“I would say that would be a major concern in the locker room for the alumni," Former NHL player, Mike Commodore said. "I don’t skate much anymore, so I’m going to try keep it simple, keep those guys to the outside and have fun.”

“That’s maybe where we can get our one advantage, is that we’ve been skating every day and they haven’t, so that maybe where we can come out fast on them," Arizona Wildcats' Will Josephson said.

Josephson was born and raised in Arizona, so a lot of these alumni are players he grew up watching.

“Shane Doan came, that’s pretty crazy because he’s obviously the face of Arizona hockey and a role model for everybody looking up," Josephson said.

If the last name Doan sounds familiar, it's because his son, Josh Doan plays for the Tucson Roadrunners.

“Oh, this is fun," Shane Doan said. "I mean it’s a good cause, obviously I’m a big fan of Arizona hockey and helping with the U of A is pretty special.”

While the alumni had some pregame jitters, they were still able to win big, beating UA 8-2.

But Doan thinks the Wildcats weren't fully pressing on the gas.

“They're taking it really easy on us. They’re laughing and smiling and joking with us when they have a chance, so it’s just great," he said.

To top off hockey day in Southern Arizona, the Roadrunners hosted Bakersfield wearing throwback jerseys.

All proceeds from the jerseys sold will benefit the UA hockey team.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

