Rincon/University's Roxanne Taylor wins 500th game as boys soccer head coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Rincon boys soccer defeated Tanque Verde, 4-0, earning head coach Roxanne Taylor her 500th win.

Adiel Muhono scored in the 15th minute and the Rangers would tack on three more scores in a game that was played at Palo Verde High School as part of the Ismael Arce Memorial Cup.

"I'm proud of who I call my boys," said Taylor. "They wanted it so much for me, and that's what makes me proud."

"Her ability to understand kids and help them relate and help them come together is unmatched," said Rincon assistant coach Josh Schwartz, who is also Taylor's nephew. "I don't know that I've met someone who can connect with so many generations, and they still want to stay in touch with her."

Later on Thursday evening, Taylor won No. 501 when Rincon defeated Cholla, 6-1.