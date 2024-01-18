Rincon basketball coach Rich Utter gets 500th win

TUCSON, Ariz — The Rincon boys basketball team beat the Sunnyside Diablos 56-46. This win marks the 500th win for Rincon’s head coach, Rich Utter.

After a win over Pueblo in late December, Utter was able to get his 499th win.

However, three losses in a row to CDO, Cholla and Cienega kept him and his team from the big 500.

“It’s really just a number, 499, 500," Utter said. "What it does remind me of is all the kids that have played really hard for me for a long, long time. You don’t get those wins without the kids putting out the effort on the court.“

With this win, Rincon is now 7-13 and have broken their three-game losing streak.

The team plays Tucson High next, Thursday at 7pm.

