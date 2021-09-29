Rhett Rodriguez now recovering at home after lung injury forced him on a ventilator

MONROE, La — Former Catalina Foothills high school star and Arizona Wildcat Rhett Rodriguez, the son of longtime football coach Rich Rodriguez, is now home after being in intensive care following a lung injury suffered during Saturday's game against Troy, according to ESPN.

Rich Rodriguez says his son, who plays quarterback for Louisiana- Monroe, was taken off a ventilator on Monday after being in the intensive care unit at Francis Medical Center with a collapsed lung and chest trauma.

The injury happened in the Warhawks' 29-16 win over Troy. Rich Rodriguez is the team's offensive coordinator, and the former head coach at West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10) and Arizona (2012-17).

Rhett, a graduate transfer from Arizona, became the starting quarterback this summer after enrolling in January and joining the program in the spring. He began his collegiate career at Arizona, playing for his father and former coach Kevin Sumlin.

