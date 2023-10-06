Retiring a legend: Magee Middle School Girls Basketball Coach set to retire

TUSCON, Ariz. — The Magee Middle School Girls Basketball team is getting ready for yet another season.

Magee middle School is not only home to a legendary team but a legendary coach and it’s a coach that’s getting ready to hang up the whistle.

"I played on a championship team where we went 15-0 so I guess history does really repeat itself," Therman Britt, Magee Middle School Girls Basketball Coach said.

From a Houston, Texas middle school champion to now a Tucson middle school champion coach, Britt is getting ready to say fair well to the game.

“He’s always there for us and helps us out through everything we need," Co-Captain, Angelina Mendoza said.

He spent ten years with Magee Middle School but all good things must come to an end and Coach Britt has affected so many of his players.

“He was just like always a perfect coach in my mind," Co-Captain, Isabel Szlemko said.

Coach Britt said young athletes is one of the highlights of his life.

“To spend time with them," Britt said. "To listen to them and to watch them grow, develop and mature not just on the court but off the court.

But one of his favorite things is winning.

After going 16-0 last year, even he couldn’t believe it.

“I know a lot of people want to ask me the question, how’d you guys go 16-0 and I mean it was just in the cards for us," Britt said.

In his final season at Magee, Coach Britt is looking to shoot his shot and take home another championship.

