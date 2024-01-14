REPORTS: Jedd Fisch leaving Arizona to become Washington head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a stunning turn of events, Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch is expected to leave the program to become the next head coach at Washington, according to multiple reports.

Fisch was reportedly very close to signing a contract extension at Arizona and had recently discussed being excited to lead the program next year. The Wildcats were ranked No. 11 in the season's final AP Top 25 poll after a win in the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma.

Prospects for the fall of 2024 were also bright. The team is set to return a sensational starting quarterback and wide receiver combination in Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, along with a strong defense. With Fisch's departure, several player transfers could follow.

Just last week, Kalen DeBoer coached the Huskies in a National Championship Game loss to Michigan. DeBoer then left Washington to take the head coaching job at Alabama, after the legendary Nick Saban retired.

