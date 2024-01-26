Watch Now
Reports: Arizona set to hire Dino Babers as offensive coordinator

Dino Babers was head coach at Syracuse for eight seasons
Posted at 7:33 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 21:33:53-05

TUCSON, Arizona — Multiple reports say that Arizona Football is set to hire former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as offensive coordinator.

Babers coached for eight seasons at Syracuse. He was an Arizona Wildcat assistant coach from 1995 to 2000 under the late Dick Tomey, serving as offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was a graduate assistant on the 2000 staff.

Babers also has head coaching experience at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.

