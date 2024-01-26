Reports: Arizona set to hire Dino Babers as offensive coordinator

TUCSON, Arizona — Multiple reports say that Arizona Football is set to hire former Syracuse head coach Dino Babers as offensive coordinator.

Can confirm Rivals report that Arizona is expected to hire Dino Babers as the new offensive coordinator. Former Syracuse coach was an assistant there when Brent Brennan worked as a graduate assistant. He’s an accomplished play caller from his time at Cuse, BG and Eastern Illinois — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 25, 2024

Babers coached for eight seasons at Syracuse. He was an Arizona Wildcat assistant coach from 1995 to 2000 under the late Dick Tomey, serving as offensive coordinator the last two seasons. Arizona head coach Brent Brennan was a graduate assistant on the 2000 staff.

Babers also has head coaching experience at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois.

