Source: UArizona basketball to hire Tommy Lloyd as next head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men's basketball program has reportedly found its next head coach.

Sources tell KGUN 9 the Wildcats are set to hire Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd. A deal is in place, but the university is waiting for him to sign before making the official announcement.

Lloyd, 46, has been with the Gonzaga program for two decades.

Regarding Tommy Lloyd: I’m told a deal in place. Arizona just waiting for him to sign before making an announcement. — Jason Barr KGUN (@JasonBarrTV) April 14, 2021

The search began for a new coach just last week, when the University of Arizona announced it was parting ways with Sean Miller, who was the team's head coach for 12 years.

After the university announced the news last week, Athletic Director Dave Heeke said in a virtual news conference the team would be looking for a "high-level basketball coach that understands how to run a program of success."

