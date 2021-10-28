Sexual harassment lawsuit dismissed against former football coach Rich Rodriguez, UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lawsuit against former Arizona Football coach Rich Rodriguez and the university was dismissed in early October, court records show. Both sides only paid their own costs and attorneys' fees.

ESPN was first to report the news Thursday morning.

In 2017, a notice of claims was filed against Rodriguez with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace and sexually harassed a former employee. The University of Arizona decided to part ways with Rodriguez in January 2018.

Back in 2018, the Daily Star reported a new claim filed by the attorney of the former football office assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen alleged on January 9, after he was fired, Rodriguez addressed the team during a meeting arranged by assistant coach Marcel Yates.

The claim alleged Rodriguez and his wife slandered, defamed, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon Wilhelmsen after Rodriguez was fired, and some of that occurred during a team meeting on January 9.

ESPN reports in July 2019, the former assistant filed a federal lawsuit against Rich Rodriguez, Rita Rodriguez and the university, alleging violation of due process, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The report claims the dismissal happened because the former assistant "did not file her civil rights complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission within the 300-day deadline from the time of the alleged harassment, instead filing 343 days later."

To read the full report from ESPN, click here.

----

