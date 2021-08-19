Report: Jason Terry leaving as Wildcat assistant coach

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Wildcat assistant men's basketball coach Jason Terry is finalizing a deal to coach the Denver Nuggets new G League affiliate, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Terry spent one season under former head coach Sean Miller, and was set to be an assistant this season under Tommy Lloyd as well. The former Pac-10 Player of the Year is a former NBA champion and Sixth Man of the Year winner who played nineteen seasons in the NBA.

Terry joined the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate, as an assistant general manager in 2019 before leaving for Arizona for the 2020-21 season.

Denver has a new G-League team called the Grand Rapids Gold.