Report: Caleb Love to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers

TUCSON, Arizona — Former Arizona Wildcat Caleb Love is reportedly signing a contract with the Portland Trail Blazers after not being selected in the NBA draft, according to ESPN.

Love averaged 17.2 points per game for Arizona as a fifth year senior this past season, including a 35 point game in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Duke.

"Caleb is going to be in the NBA next year," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said last week, while giving a vote of confidence. "One hundred percent."

Love will likely compete for Portland in the NBA Summer League.