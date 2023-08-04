Report: Big 12 approves Arizona to join the conference

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona's entrance into the Big 12 has been approved by the conference, and is now awaiting approval from the Arizona Board of Regents, according to a report from Yahoo sports.

During last week's media day, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch indicated that the Wildcats would soon know their fate amid conference uncertainty.

"I think that the decision was made by other programs to change the conference and now it's going to be a matter of the University of Arizona deciding what's best for Arizona," said Fisch.

Fisch is referring to Colorado recently leaving for the Big 12. The Buffaloes departure follows that of USC and UCLA to the Big 10.

The Wildcats have been in what is now the Pac-12 for more than four decades. The conference does not have a media deal past this season.

