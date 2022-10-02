Red-Blue game played in front of a sold-out McKale Center crowd

TUCSON, Arizona — Oumar Ballo and Henri Veesaar each scored 16 points as Arizona unveiled its new old-school uniforms in front of a sold-out crowd at McKale Center.

Former Wildcat players Deandre Ayton, Rawle Alkins, Lauri Markkanen, Jason Terry, and A.J. Bramlett returned to help judge the slam-dunk contest, which was won by Azoulas Tubelis. WNBA player Aari McDonald, who is now the Arizona Women's Basketball director of recruiting, also judged the competition.

"We are really grateful for them," said Ballo of the former players. "They set the standard high. Every time we play in front of them, we know they are watching, and we want to do our best."

It was the debut of the Wildcats new uniforms, which are a nod to the style the Wildcats wore in 1988, the first year they reached the Final Four under legendary coach Lute Olson.

Blue defeated Red, 49-45. The Wildcats season begins November 7th at home against Nicholls State.