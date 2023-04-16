Record Attendance for Arizona Football Spring Game

TUCSON, Arizona — At the Arizona Football Spring Game, the Blue team pulled out a 23-19 win over the Red team in front of more than a record 23,000 fans at Arizona Stadium on Saturday.

There were more than 250 football alumni in attendance, including Rob Gronkowski and his brother, Chris Gronkowski, who were honorary coaches for the game. The honorary defensive coordinators were Chris McAlister and Antoine Cason.

Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura only played the first half and finished 6 of 6 for 79 yards and a touchdown for the Blue team.

QB Noah Fifita led the Red team and was 11 of 16 passing in the first half for 105 yards.

"We've got a better team," said head Coach Jedd Fisch. "We've got good players coming in, still. We've got a lot of good players that are here right now. We're just building this program one step at a time and I'm looking to get one step better this year."

This will be Fisch's third season following last year's 5-7 campaign.