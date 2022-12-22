Recapping National Signing Day ’23 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona’s football program took a major step forward this fall. Now, head coach Jedd Fisch hopes the 2023 recruiting class can keep the Wildcats on their promising trajectory.

“It was a great day today to be a Wildcat,” Fisch said Wednesday on early National Signing Day, adding that he expects more commitments between now and the beginning of spring ball.

The biggest addition for the 2023 Wildcats may end up being a player who was already with the program.

Star tackle Jordan Morgan will return to the team next fall, Fisch confirmed Wednesday.

“To us, that was a huge win when Jordan finally made his decision yesterday of returning,” he said.

Morgan, an All-Pac-12 First Team tackle, was seemingly on his way to the NFL Draft before suffering an ACL injury against UCLA last month.

But Fisch hopes Morgan will be fully healthy by Aug. 1, in time for the beginning of the season.

The Wildcats also brought in big high school recruits to fill out the offensive line group, including four-star lineman Raymond Pulido, who flipped his commitment from perennial powerhouse Alabama.

“Talking about guards, tackles, center, guys that can play all those positions,” Fisch said of the O-Line recruits.

Four-star QB Brayden Dorman is the other headliner of the class. He will compete to be Arizona’s quarterback of the future.

The Wildcats reignited the offense last offseason by adding star power, including high school recruit Tetairoa McMillan (WR) and transfers Jayden de Laura (QB) and Jacob Cowing (WR).

The Wildcats scored more than 31 points per game this season, and Fisch said the more exciting brand of football led to better ticket sales.

The defense struggled in 2022, surrendering nearly 37 points per game. Fisch acknowledged that was an area of emphasis this offseason, with more than half of the 2023 high school recruits and transfers playing on the defensive side of the ball.

“Our thought was this: If you are a defensive player, you wanna be on a team that scores points,” said Fisch. “You don’t want to be on a team that you have to win games 17-13. So this year our full focus—not full focus—a lot of our focus [was on defense].”

Former five-star linebacker and Oregon transfer Justin Flowe leads the way in that group.

“[He] will be the highest ranked player from high school ever on campus,” Fisch said. “Watch him run and hit, he’s as physical and as forceful of a player as you’ll see on a college field.”

Two commits come from Hamilton High School in Chandler: safety Genesis Smith and linebacker Taye Brown, who could make an impact as soon as next year.

Endean signs with Oklahoma State

Jack Endean was the only southern Arizona player signing with a Power 5 school on Wednesday.

The former Tanque Verde High School offensive lineman is headed to Oklahoma State.

“They’re players coaches, so that’s something you always wanna play for,” Endean told KGUN Wednesday. “And it’s my kind of people out there. So, get to do a little hunting and fishing and just have fun out there playing ball.”

At his commitment party Wednesday night, Endean formally signed before hugging his parents and posing for photos as his teammates and coaches cheered.

Endean also reflected on his high school journey. He played at Salpointe Catholic for two years before transferring to Tanque Verde and playing for coach Jay Dobyns. They helped the Hawks fly to their first-ever playoff season this fall.

“It’s truly just a blessing, getting to be around all my friends and family today. And I’m just, I’m really happy.”

----

