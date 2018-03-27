Rawle Alkins makes it official: He's headed to the NBA Draft

TUCSON, Ariz - Rawle Alkins made it official that he's entering the NBA Draft by tweeting it out on Tuesday.

Alkins, a sophomore, averaged thirteen points and five rebounds as a guard/forward. He missed twelve games due to a foot injury. Should Alkins hire an agent, he cannot return to Arizona.

Wildcat head coach Sean Miller indicated after senior day that Alkins would not return to school.

DeAndre Ayton and Allonzo Trier have also announced that they are leaving for the NBA Draft.